UnityPoint, Genesis, Sanford Health requiring staff get vaccinated

By Marci Clark
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint, Genesis Health Systems, and Sanford Health are requiring employees to get vaccinated.

“We know that this delta variant is more dangerous and spreads quickly and it’s time to put an end to this with vaccinations,” says Dr. Nathan Durick, President of Medical Staff at UnityPoint-Trinity.

UnityPoint and Sanford Health are requiring all staff be fully vaccinated by November 1st. Genesis says their timeline will be announced soon. Staff with medical or religious reasons may be exempt.

“The folks who are working in our hospitals here in the Quad Cities, already over sixty percent are already vaccinated. In the medical staff, the physicians and other healthcare professionals are greater than ninety percent,” says Durick.

Sanford Health and Good Samaritan Society are requiring all employees get vaccinated regardless of their level of patient contact.

“If they are not vaccinated by November 1st then they would be furloughed for a sixty day period. If they still decided not to be vaccinated, then they would be considered to have voluntarily resigned,” says Dustin Scholz, Executive Director of Operations at Good Samaritan Society.

