Advertisement

Woman seen leaning out of moving car brandishing an assault rifle

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow...
Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow event.(San Francisco Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in San Francisco posted a photo on social media Wednesday showing a woman hanging out of car holding what appears to be an assault rifle.

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac in July during an illegal sideshow event.

Sideshows are usually a spontaneous gathering to show off vehicles with “burnouts,” spinning “donuts,” or street racing.

Officers with the police department’s traffic division worked up a case to identify, seize and impound the vehicle.

It is unclear if the woman has been identified or arrested.

On July 11th, 2021, during an illegal sideshow event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadillac...

Posted by San Francisco Police Department on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell released from prison early
Rock Falls Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured on Wednesday,...
Man seriously injured after Rock Falls Shooting, second shooting in 24 hours
Rock Falls police release name of man fatally shot Wednesday
Hunter Robert Jones IV, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree...
Davenport man charged with stealing vehicle, leading police on chase Thursday
UnityPoint Health requiring staff to get COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1

Latest News

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away
Parents call on the Iowa State Board of Education to implore Gov. Kim Reynolds to reverse a...
Worried parents seek change to Iowa school mask mandate ban