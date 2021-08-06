Advertisement

Worried parents seek change to Iowa school mask mandate ban

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Worried parents with children too young to be vaccinated called on the Iowa State Board of Education on Thursday to implore Gov. Kim Reynolds to reverse a state law passed in May that bans schools from requiring masks.

With virus infections accelerating again as the more infectious delta variant sweeps through communities, public health officials are advising mask-wearing indoors in public places, even for vaccinated people. Several parents and a local school board member asked the state board to seek a reversal of the state law.

It’s unlikely as a spokesman for the governor says she is proud of the mask mandate ban. The aide notes masks can be worn in school but just can’t be required.

