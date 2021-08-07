Advertisement

12-year-old Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) -A Jackson County girl was remembered Saturday with an ATV ride. Twelve-year-old Ilah Portz died in an ATV accident in April 2021 outside of Springbrook.

“She was the kind of girl who had her own mind about things. When she wanted to do something, she did it. She was very friendly. She always smiled,” says Thomas Portz, Ilah’s grandfather.

Dozens came out for an ATV ride in Ilah’s memory. Riders started at Timber Lanes bowling alley in Maquoketa.

“Jackson County is a wonderful community to be a part of and we are thankful that we get to kick them off on their day of remembering their friend,” says Samantha McLaughlin, co-owner at Timber Lanes.

Organizers say the ride is another way to show support to the family.

“It’s great to see a group like this come together and show support. It’s tragic that it happened in an ATV but there’s also good in it,” Scott McPherson, a member of the Jackson County ATV Club says.

Family of Ilah say they hope the ride gathers awareness of ATV safety.

“We just cant believe the overwhelm of people helping us out and the community is behind us. It’s just amazing what they have done since it happened in April. As a family, we are hoping that this puts awareness out of safety,” Portz says.

All money raised from the benefit ride will go to family.

