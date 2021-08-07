Davenport Police to host Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Association is inviting the community to join them for the Cop’s and Cones Ice Cream Social.

The social is taking place on Tuesday, August 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Vander Veer Park near the large fountain.

The police invite the community to join them for a free single dip Whitey’s ice cream cone or a Fla-vorice Popsicle, and to meet and greet Davenport Police Officers.

In the event of inclement weather, a rain date will be determined and released at a later date.

