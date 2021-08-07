Davenport Police to host Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Association is inviting the community to join them for the Cop’s and Cones Ice Cream Social.
The social is taking place on Tuesday, August 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Vander Veer Park near the large fountain.
The police invite the community to join them for a free single dip Whitey’s ice cream cone or a Fla-vorice Popsicle, and to meet and greet Davenport Police Officers.
In the event of inclement weather, a rain date will be determined and released at a later date.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.