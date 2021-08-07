Erie man arrested following warrant out of Whiteside County

WHITESIDE CO., Illinois (KWQC) - An Erie man is behind bars after being wanted on a warrant from Whiteside County.

On Friday, the Erie Police Department says that 58-year-old David D. Skinner of Erie was wanted for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.

Skinner was unable to post the required bond and transported to the Whiteside County Jail.

The warrant was issued at the conclusion of an investigation.

