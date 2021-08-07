Advertisement

Hand in Hand and GiGi’s Playhouse host Quad Cities Family Fair

Quad Cities Family Fair
Quad Cities Family Fair(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Family Fair was hosted Saturday by Hand in Hand and GiGi’s Playhouse at the Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion in Bettendorf. The fair included over 30 vendors with resources for families with special needs.

The goal of the fair was to raise awareness and provide information about the vendors and resources. The event has been held for over a decade.

“There are so many amazing non-profits and resources in general in the community that a lot of people just don’t know about, said Samantha Yeager-Walrath, Development and Marketing Director for Hand in Hand. “We like to shed a spotlight on all of these amazing places.”

Some of the vendors included Special Olympics Scott County, Empower House, and St. Ambrose University Children’s Campus.

For more information on the groups and where to find the resources, click here.

