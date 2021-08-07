Heat, Humidity & Rain Chances This Weekend

Quad Cities, IA -- After an extended period of dry weather, we’ll finally get a chance to see some much welcome rain, not only through part of the weekend, but also into next week. Look for lingering clouds, warmth and humidity today, with a chance for showers and storms developing by late afternoon, mainly north of I-80. Some of these storms could become strong, producing high winds and hail. Highs should range from the 80′s to near 90 degrees. We’ll see a chance for showers and storms continue late tonight and continuing into Sunday with readings in the middle to upper 80′s. There is a MARGINAL risk that some Sunday storms could become severe. The work week calls for off and on rain chances, with highs in the 80′s to low 90′s.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, with a chance for a few showers and storms developing late this afternoon, mainly north of I-80 . High: 88°. Heat index: to 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms this evening and possibly overnight. Low: 70°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms possibly strong to severe. High: 89°. Heat index: mid to upper 90′s. Wind: S 10-20 mph

