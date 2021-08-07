Advertisement

Heat, Humidity & Rain Chances This Weekend

Heat Index in the Mid 90′s Possible
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA -- After an extended period of dry weather, we’ll finally get a chance to see some much welcome rain, not only through part of the weekend, but also into next week. Look for lingering clouds, warmth and humidity today, with a chance for showers and storms developing by late afternoon, mainly north of I-80. Some of these storms could become strong, producing high winds and hail. Highs should range from the 80′s to near 90 degrees. We’ll see a chance for showers and storms continue late tonight and continuing into Sunday with readings in the middle to upper 80′s. There is a MARGINAL risk that some Sunday storms could become severe. The work week calls for off and on rain chances, with highs in the 80′s to low 90′s.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, with a chance for a few showers and storms developing late this afternoon, mainly north of I-80 . High: 88°. Heat index: to 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms this evening and possibly overnight. Low: 70°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms possibly strong to severe. High: 89°. Heat index: mid to upper 90′s. Wind: S 10-20 mph

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Parents call on the Iowa State Board of Education to implore Gov. Kim Reynolds to reverse a...
Worried parents seek change to Iowa school mask mandate ban
Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting as Joshua D. Gibbons, 28, of Rock Falls.
Police: Man dies after shooting in Rock Falls, second in less than 24-hour period
Man in custody following robbery in Moline
The Erie Police Department says that 58-year-old David D. Skinner of Erie was wanted for...
Erie man arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault warrant

Latest News

Isolated showers this morning/Storms possible north this afternoon.
Heat, Humidity & Rain Chances This Weekend
Isolated showers this morning/Storms possible north this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - More heat and humidity, and some rain, this weekend.
The Weekend Is Bringin’ The HEAT!
First Alert Forecast - More heat and humidity, and some rain, this weekend.
First Alert Forecast - More heat and humidity, and some rain, this weekend.