Heat, Humidity & Rain Chances This Weekend

Heat Index in the Mid 90′s Possible
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA -- After an extended period of dry weather, we’ll finally get a chance to see some much welcome rain, not only through part of the weekend, but also into next week. Look for sunshine, heat and humidity today, with a chance for a few showers and storms, mainly north. Highs should range from the 80′s to near 90 degrees. Heat index could reach 95. We’ll see a chance for showers and storms developing late tonight and continuing into Sunday with readings in the upper 80′s. There is a marginal risk that some Sunday storms could become severe. The work week calls for off and on rain chances, with highs in the 80′s to low 90′s.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. A chance for a few showers and storms north this afternoon. High: 88°. Heat index: to 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Increasing cloudiness with showers and storms possible after midnight. Low: 70°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms. High: 89°. Heat index: mid to upper 90′s. Wind: S 10-20 mph

