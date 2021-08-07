Advertisement

Lynyrd Skynyrd pulls out of Pro Football Hall of Fame show

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 4, 2005 file photo, Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Rickey...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 4, 2005 file photo, Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Rickey Medlocke, Gary Rossington and Ean Evans, practice at the Jacksonville Production Studio in Jacksonville, Fla. for their Saturday performance as part of the Super Bowl concert series. Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley. According to a band statement, Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal.(AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The country rock band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley but Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal, according to a band statement.

“Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment,” the statement said.

Jimmie Allen, who was the opening act, has extended his set list to open the show. He performs a duet with Paisley on the current hit “Freedom Was a Highway.”

The band also suspended shows in Jackson, Mississippi; Atlanta; and Cullman, Alabama, with the Aug. 13 show in Atlanta rescheduled for Oct. 23.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Parents call on the Iowa State Board of Education to implore Gov. Kim Reynolds to reverse a...
Worried parents seek change to Iowa school mask mandate ban
Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting as Joshua D. Gibbons, 28, of Rock Falls.
Police: Man dies after shooting in Rock Falls, second in less than 24-hour period
Man in custody following robbery in Moline
The Erie Police Department says that 58-year-old David D. Skinner of Erie was wanted for...
Erie man arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault warrant

Latest News

Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
12-year-old Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
Quad Cities Family Fair
Hand in Hand and GiGi’s Playhouse host Quad Cities Family Fair
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires