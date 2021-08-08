Advertisement

***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 3 PM until 10 PM for strong/severe storms***

Warm & Muggy Weather Continues This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA -- Active weather looks to ramp up during the day, as our next big weather maker moves into the region. We started out with a few weak showers this morning, but we can expect stronger storms developing later this afternoon and continuing through this evening. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has updated our severe weather risk, and has put the western half of our viewing area at a MARGINAL risk, and areas mainly east of the Mississippi River at a SLIGHT for strong to severe storms. The main threats will be gusty winds, hail and areas of moderate to heavy rain. Some locations could get up to 1″ of precipitation. Expect off and on showers and storms through the work week, with highs in the 80′ to near 90 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. High: 88°. Heat index: low to mid 90′s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become severe with heavy rain possible. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms winding down by late morning/early afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy and warm. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

