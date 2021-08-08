FIRST ALERT DAY for Severe Storms from 3 PM until 10 PM Sunday 8-8-21

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Sunday from 3 PM until 10 PM for Strong to Severe Storms.

Our next big weather maker arrives this afternoon, bringing showers and thunderstorms into the region. Some of these storms could become strong to severe during the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a LEVEL 1/MARGINAL RISK to LEVEL 2/SLIGHT RISK for severe storms. This means all modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and possibly isolated tornadoes.

FIRST ALERT DAY 3 PM to 10 PM for strong to severe storms (KWQC)

Severe Weather Breakdown for our main threats.

Be “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

