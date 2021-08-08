Woman killed in Rock Island car crash Sunday morning

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One woman died in a car crash early Sunday morning, according to Rock Island officials.

It happened near the 2300 block of 78th Avenue in Rock Island at approximately 12:05 a.m. according to Rock Island police.

Rock Island’s police report states the accident involved driving under the influence and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

TV6 reached out to police regarding the number of vehicles and passengers involved in the accident, police were unable to comment at this time.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson says the woman was from Rock Island and her autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Her identity will be released once her family is notified.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.