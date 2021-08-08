Advertisement

Woman killed in Rock Island car crash Sunday morning

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One woman died in a car crash early Sunday morning, according to Rock Island officials.

It happened near the 2300 block of 78th Avenue in Rock Island at approximately 12:05 a.m. according to Rock Island police.

Rock Island’s police report states the accident involved driving under the influence and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

TV6 reached out to police regarding the number of vehicles and passengers involved in the accident, police were unable to comment at this time.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson says the woman was from Rock Island and her autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Her identity will be released once her family is notified.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Erie Police Department says that 58-year-old David D. Skinner of Erie was wanted for...
Erie man arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault warrant
FIRST ALERT DAY: Update on our severe weather risk this evening. Marginal risk west/Slight risk...
FIRST ALERT DAY for Severe Storms from 3 PM until 10 PM Sunday 8-8-21
Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
12-year-old Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
Field of Dreams Stadium Construction
Field of Dreams 2.0
Parents call on the Iowa State Board of Education to implore Gov. Kim Reynolds to reverse a...
Worried parents seek change to Iowa school mask mandate ban

Latest News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Update on our severe weather risk this evening. Marginal risk west/Slight risk...
FIRST ALERT DAY for Severe Storms from 3 PM until 10 PM Sunday 8-8-21
FIRST ALERT DAY: Update on our severe weather risk this evening. Marginal risk west/Slight risk...
Your First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: Update on our severe weather risk this evening. Marginal risk west/Slight risk...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Update on our severe weather risk this evening.
Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening, with damaging winds, large hail heavy rain...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 3 PM until 10 PM Sunday