1 killed, 4 injured in McDonough County crash

(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) – A Missouri man was killed and four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in McDonough County.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 67 at County Road 1150N.

According to ISP, the preliminary investigation shows that a 2017 black Ford Mustang was eastbound on County Road 1150N, failed to stop at the stop intersection, and struck a black 2016 Chevrolet Equinox that was southbound on U.S. 67.

The driver of the Ford Mustang, an 86-year-old from Eldon, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. ISP has not yet released his name.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, a 61-year-old woman, and her passengers, a 42-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man, and an 18-year-old woman, all of Beardstown, Illinois, were transported to a local hospital, according to ISP.

