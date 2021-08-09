Alternating Currents festival expands venues to three downtown cities

(KWQC) - The upcoming Alternating Currents festival is expanding its reach to a variety of venues in downtown Davenport, Rock Island and Moline.

Alternating Currents, scheduled for Aug. 19-22, will showcase more than 120 live performances including musical acts, film screenings, comedy and art-related events. More than 60 national and regional acts will perform over the four-day festival.

Now in its fourth year, Alternating Currents is organized by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber.

“Alternating Currents allows us to showcase the businesses downtown and what they have to offer while simultaneously providing great entertainment across our downtowns,” Jason Gilliland, Director of Events for DDP, said in a media release.

All Alternating Currents performances are free to attend.

In downtown Davenport, 25 venues will host music, film, comedy and art experiences. They include:

Armored Gardens

City Church

Devon’s Complaint Department

Davenport Public Library

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) Urban Campus

Figge Art Museum

Front Street Pub and Eatery

Front Street Brewery & Taproom

Kaiserslautern Square

Kilkenny’s Pub

LeClaire Park

Lopiez

Mac’s Tavern

Main St. Landing

Mockingbird on Main

Modern Woodmen Park

Raccoon Motel

Radisson Quad-City Plaza

RiverCenter (Crafty Cat: The Quad Cities’ Indie Art Fest)

River Music Experience Courtyard

Ragged Records

Ruby’s

Skybridge

StompBox Brewing

UP Skybar at The Current Hotel

Downtown Rock Island, joining the festival for the first time, will host events at six venues:

The Circa 21 Speakeasy

Holiday Inn Rock Island

Quad City Arts

Rock Island Brewing Company

Rozz Tox

The Spot

Moline’s Bass Street Landing also will join the venue line-up for this year’s Alternating Currents.

DDP said in the release that they are closely monitoring current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments regarding the status of COVID-19 in the region.

“As in any public place where people are present, there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19,” according to the release. “We encourage attendees to wear masks indoors in all public areas and participate in festival activities that fit your level of comfort. Each individual establishment will determine the COVID-19 guidelines for its business.”

