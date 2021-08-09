Alternating Currents festival expands venues to three downtown cities
(KWQC) - The upcoming Alternating Currents festival is expanding its reach to a variety of venues in downtown Davenport, Rock Island and Moline.
Alternating Currents, scheduled for Aug. 19-22, will showcase more than 120 live performances including musical acts, film screenings, comedy and art-related events. More than 60 national and regional acts will perform over the four-day festival.
Now in its fourth year, Alternating Currents is organized by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber.
“Alternating Currents allows us to showcase the businesses downtown and what they have to offer while simultaneously providing great entertainment across our downtowns,” Jason Gilliland, Director of Events for DDP, said in a media release.
All Alternating Currents performances are free to attend.
In downtown Davenport, 25 venues will host music, film, comedy and art experiences. They include:
- Armored Gardens
- City Church
- Devon’s Complaint Department
- Davenport Public Library
- Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) Urban Campus
- Figge Art Museum
- Front Street Pub and Eatery
- Front Street Brewery & Taproom
- Kaiserslautern Square
- Kilkenny’s Pub
- LeClaire Park
- Lopiez
- Mac’s Tavern
- Main St. Landing
- Mockingbird on Main
- Modern Woodmen Park
- Raccoon Motel
- Radisson Quad-City Plaza
- RiverCenter (Crafty Cat: The Quad Cities’ Indie Art Fest)
- River Music Experience Courtyard
- Ragged Records
- Ruby’s
- Skybridge
- StompBox Brewing
- UP Skybar at The Current Hotel
Downtown Rock Island, joining the festival for the first time, will host events at six venues:
- The Circa 21 Speakeasy
- Holiday Inn Rock Island
- Quad City Arts
- Rock Island Brewing Company
- Rozz Tox
- The Spot
Moline’s Bass Street Landing also will join the venue line-up for this year’s Alternating Currents.
DDP said in the release that they are closely monitoring current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments regarding the status of COVID-19 in the region.
“As in any public place where people are present, there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19,” according to the release. “We encourage attendees to wear masks indoors in all public areas and participate in festival activities that fit your level of comfort. Each individual establishment will determine the COVID-19 guidelines for its business.”
