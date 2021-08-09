Advertisement

East Moline’s Independence Day Parade & Fiesta returns

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is hosting its annual Independence Day Parade and Fiesta on Sunday, September 19.(LULAC Council 10)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is hosting its annual Independence Day Parade and Fiesta on Sunday, September 19.

The parade starts at noon on 3rd Street & 15th Avenue in East Moline. That will be followed by a fiesta from 2 to 9:30 p.m. at Runner’s Park.

Everyone is welcome to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day with great food and music!

You can expect to see QC Ballet Folklorico, Grupo Innstinto, Latin Persuasion Car Club, Grupo Fantasia Musical, and DJ Chip Lopez as entertainment throughout the day.

