FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Monday and Tuesday, 8-9 & 8-10-21 for extreme heat and humidity in our southern counties.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Extreme Heat and Humidity in areas south of Interstate 80.

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from Noon today until 7 PM Tuesday for extreme heat and oppressive humidity in the southern parts of the TV6 viewing area. Parts of the Midwest will experience unseasonably hot temperatures over the next 48 hours. Add oppressive humidity to the mix, and some locations could see the heat index rise to 100 to 105+ degrees.

In effect from Noon Monday until 7 PM Tuesday (KWQC)

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those individuals working or participating in outdoor activities. Protect yourself during this period. Drink plenty of fluids, wear light weight, light colored clothing, avoid strenuous activity, seek air-conditioning when possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. The elderly, young children and pets are especially vulnerable to this type of heat.

Take the proper precautions to stay safe during this oppressive heat and humidity. (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.