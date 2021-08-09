Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat/Humidity today & Tuesday

Periodic Rain Chances This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for the southern parts of the viewing area from Noon Today until 7 PM Tuesday for extreme heat and humidity.

Heat and humidity will continue to rise, making for a very muggy afternoon. Look for highs in the 80′s to near 90 degrees, with the heat index possibly topping the triple digits, mainly in our southern counties.  Showers and storms could pick up again, mainly east of the river late this afternoon into this evening. There is a marginal to slight risk some of these storms could become severe, so we’ll be keeping an eye on them. Periodic rain chances will continue Tuesday, with strong to severe storms in the afternoon/evening, and storms again on Thursday. Expect temperatures in the upper 80′s to low 90′s through midweek. High pressure builds into the region Friday, bringing warm sunshine just in time for the weekend.

Take the proper precautions to stay safe during this oppressive heat and humidity.
Take the proper precautions to stay safe during this oppressive heat and humidity.(KWQC)

TODAY:  Becoming partly sunny and warm. Showers and thunderstorms redeveloping this afternoon, mainly east of the river. High: 89°. Heat index: mid 90′s to 100. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening. Some storms could become severe, with areas of heavy rain possible. Low: 74°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with a chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some storms could become severe. High: 93°. Heat index: upper 90′s to 107. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Woman killed in Rock Island car crash Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT DAY: Update on our severe weather risk this evening. Marginal risk west/Slight risk...
FIRST ALERT DAY for Severe Storms from 3 PM until 10 PM Sunday 8-8-21
Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
12-year-old Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
A new program will give back Illinois residents lost money automatically, according to State...
Treasurer returns $226M in unclaimed property last year

Latest News

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Monday and Tuesday for extreme heat and humidity in our southern...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Monday and Tuesday for extreme heat and humidity in our southern counties.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for extreme heat and humidity in our southern counties.
FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat/Humidity today & Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for extreme heat and humidity in our southern counties.
Your First Alert Forecast
FAD Info 808
First Alert Day info evening