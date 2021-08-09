FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat/Humidity today & Tuesday

Quad Cities, IA -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for the southern parts of the viewing area from Noon Today until 7 PM Tuesday for extreme heat and humidity.

Heat and humidity will continue to rise, making for a very muggy afternoon. Look for highs in the 80′s to near 90 degrees, with the heat index possibly topping the triple digits, mainly in our southern counties. Showers and storms could pick up again, mainly east of the river late this afternoon into this evening. There is a marginal to slight risk some of these storms could become severe, so we’ll be keeping an eye on them. Periodic rain chances will continue Tuesday, with strong to severe storms in the afternoon/evening, and storms again on Thursday. Expect temperatures in the upper 80′s to low 90′s through midweek. High pressure builds into the region Friday, bringing warm sunshine just in time for the weekend.

Take the proper precautions to stay safe during this oppressive heat and humidity. (KWQC)

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny and warm. Showers and thunderstorms redeveloping this afternoon, mainly east of the river. High: 89°. Heat index: mid 90′s to 100. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening. Some storms could become severe, with areas of heavy rain possible. Low: 74°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with a chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some storms could become severe. High: 93°. Heat index: upper 90′s to 107. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

