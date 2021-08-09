‘Mariachis and Margaritas’ fundraiser for college scholarships

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and VIVA Quad Cities are partnering together, hosting “Mariachis and Margaritas” as their 2021 fundraiser and event for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Various restaurants in the QCA are participating in the margarita contest - all you have to do is visit one of the restaurants listed below and find your favorite. Then ask the restaurant for a ticket stub, and cast your vote through the month of August!

The money from the fundraiser will go towards providing college scholarships to QCA students. VIVA Quad Cities is a partner of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) working to highlight the positive contributions of the Hispanic community. Typically, the fundraiser is held through an Independence Day fiesta, but it had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Restaurants participating in the Margarita contest:

El Patron Express 3850 Blackhawk Road, Rock island

Verde 1507 State Street, Bettendorf

Jennie’s Boxcar 545 12th Avenue, East Moline

Raw 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport

El Mariachi 1317 5th Street, Moline

El Patron Restaurant 1829 2nd Avenue, Rock Island



