Moline firefighters hold ‘Fill the Boot’ event Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Firefighters Local 581 is kicking off its annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign at 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue of the Cities.

The event, now in its 67th year, raises money to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“The members of Moline Local 581 display an unwavering support for MDA as they raise critical funds in support of 300,000 people and their families living with neuromuscular diseases locally and across the country,” National Manager Jillian Harper said in a media release. “We are so proud to kick off the 2021 Fill the Boot campaign with these first-responders who mirror the strength of MDA families.”

Funds raised through Moline’s Fill the Boot event in 2021 will help MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community, according to the release.

Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to the release.

In addition to Fill the Boot drives, firefighter contributions from year-round local events, help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases, according to the release.

