Quad City Music Guild begins to wrap Summer theater season

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Heather Beck has been a part of the Quad City Music Guild for as long as she can remember when her family became involved when the Guild first opened.

“My family’s been involved since Music Guild started so that was kind of our Summer, being here, so it’s been fun,” Beck said.

As a middle school music teacher, Beck spends her Summers at the Guild and has been working for over two years to finally direct the Guild’s last Summer show this year, Matilda.

“I applied in September back in 2019 to do the show and I was actually preparing back in the Summer of 2019, we had auditions in February and fully cast our show and then getting ready to gear up and we were told we eventually couldn’t do it,” Beck said.

Now, after performing Spamalot and Mamma Mia! earlier this year, the Guild has four more Matilda performances before the group is done for the Summer. Lauren Vanspeybroeck plays Miss Honey in Matilda and said the time away from the stage made her return feel even more touching.

“It was really hard, really hard to be away from it for so long but it makes coming back all the better,” Vanspeybroeck said.

The Guild is now looking to keep the momentum going, with Matilda finishing August 12-15 in Prospect Park in Moline then running Holiday Inn in early December.

“I mean we took such a hit, I mean Broadway’s still dark until September and so seeing something for as just our escape being gone it’s just so great to see people finally get back into that,” Beck said, “It’s been really wonderful getting to see all the shows opening up, even if we’re masked or not masked, it’s back and theater is back and it’s wonderful.”

