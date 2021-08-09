Advertisement

Rock Island County Board member, Moline Township Supervisor Don Johnston has died

Johnston is in the hospital after suffering a stroke.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Board member and Moline Township Supervisor Don Johnston has died, County Board chairman Richard Brunk confirmed. He was 73.

“I was very saddened to receive the news Saturday afternoon,” Brunk said in an email toTV6. “His passing is a huge loss, and my prayers are with his family and other loved ones.  Don’s service to our community, through the County, Moline Township, and other efforts, will continue to have a positive impact for years to come. That will be his legacy. Mr. Johnston and his service will be honored by the board with a moment of silence at our meeting later this month.”

Brunk previously said Johnston was hospitalized on July 26 after suffering a stroke.

Johnston represented District 11 on the county board. As Moline Township Supervisor, he is probably best known in the community for his annual military surplus blanket giveaway to benefit Quad City area social service organizations and people in need.

