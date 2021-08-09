Today’s ag report: Corn sweat

ILLINOIS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Corn Belt region, which includes Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska, produces vast amounts of corn in the summer.

In the summer, we can feel that, thanks to “corn sweat.”

It’s called evapotranspiration, where the plants will draw water up from the soil, then, during the growing season, they naturally release that moisture.

That moisture is picked up by the winds, increasing humidity.

There have been advancements in methods and technology, only aiding this corn sweat.

Tom Watson, who is on his 46th corn crop, has seen those changes.

“Years ago, we planted populations in the 25,000 to 27,000 plants per acre range,” Watson, of Illinois City, said. “And nowadays with genetics, we’re in the 34,000 plants per acre range, obviously for higher yields.”

An acre of corn and can release up to 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water per day.

Here on the Watson farm, they have up to 500 acres of corn. That means that on a given day, they could release, up to two million gallons of water every day.

“It’s horrible out there this time of year!” Watson said.

The moisture is released by water vapor through small pores, called stomata, on the surface of their leaves. This can add five to 10 degrees to the dewpoint on a hot summer day, only making it feel more uncomfortable.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Watson said. We’re feeding the world.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.