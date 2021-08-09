Advertisement

White County Health Department sets up pop-up vaccine site

Whiteside County Health Department Mobile Unit
Whiteside County Health Department Mobile Unit(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The White County Health Department mobile unit will be at the All Seasons Motel Monday in Rock Falls.

The mobile unit will be at the Motel at 1904 1st Avenue from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Health officials say the Pfizer vaccine will available for anyone 12 years old and older. While no appointment is necessary, anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent.

Officials say the vaccine will be available as long as supplies last.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Woman killed in Rock Island car crash Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT DAY: Update on our severe weather risk this evening. Marginal risk west/Slight risk...
FIRST ALERT DAY for Severe Storms from 3 PM until 10 PM Sunday 8-8-21
The Erie Police Department says that 58-year-old David D. Skinner of Erie was wanted for...
Erie man arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault warrant
Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
12-year-old Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
Field of Dreams Stadium Construction
Field of Dreams 2.0

Latest News

Closure of 23rd Street in Bettendorf
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is hosting its annual Independence Day...
East Moline’s Independence Day Parade & Fiesta returns
Margaritas
‘Mariachis and Margaritas’ fundraiser for college scholarships
FIRST ALERT DAY: Update on our severe weather risk this evening. Marginal risk west/Slight risk...
FIRST ALERT DAY for Severe Storms from 3 PM until 10 PM Sunday 8-8-21