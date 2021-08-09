White County Health Department sets up pop-up vaccine site

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The White County Health Department mobile unit will be at the All Seasons Motel Monday in Rock Falls.

The mobile unit will be at the Motel at 1904 1st Avenue from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Health officials say the Pfizer vaccine will available for anyone 12 years old and older. While no appointment is necessary, anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent.

Officials say the vaccine will be available as long as supplies last.

