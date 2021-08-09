Woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday identified

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman killed in an early-morning crash Sunday has been identified as 49-year-old Cecilia Nache.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy that originally was scheduled for Tuesday will now be performed Wednesday.

The crash happened near the 2300 block of 78th Avenue in Rock Island around 12:05 a.m.

On Monday, Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen confirmed that Brittany L. Griswold, 34, of Geneseo, has been charged with a DUI and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle out of Henry County, Illinois.

He said Griswold remains in a hospital from injuries suffered from the crash.

VenHuizen added the crash and its cause are under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit. No other information was released Monday.

