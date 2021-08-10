2021 Iowa State Fair fun gets underway Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -

The internationally-acclaimed Iowa State Fair is the single largest event in the state of Iowa and one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country. It annually attracts more than a million people from all over the world! Midwest Living magazine named the fair one of the “Top 30 Things Every Midwesterner Should Experience.” The Fair is also included in the New York Times best-selling travel book 1000 Places to See Before You Die.

Last year’s Iowa State Fair was canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the fair is set to return Aug. 12 -22 this year at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Gary Slater, chief executive officer of the Iowa State Fair, is the guest on Paula Sands Live over Zoom. He proudly discusses how the event came together after a tumultuous year.

Slater mentions the fair’s history, the fantastic array of fair food (there are 63 NEW FOODS this year!), and the top-tier grandstand entertainment line-up. Some new features this year on the fairgrounds: a new community garden, a new State Fair chocolate chip cookied building, tractor pull area, and renovated 4-H building. Patrons can still save $5 on general admission ticket prices if purchases in advance at participating Hy-Vee stores or online before midnight on August 11.

Iowa State Fair / 800-545-FAIR / 3000 East Grand Ave / Des Moines, Iowa

