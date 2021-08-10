Back-to-school lunches made easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Back-to-school lunches for the kids has been made easy and fun by Chef Laken Ealy from HyVee. She recommends an organized lunch box such as the Bento Box for picky eaters who don’t like their food touching! Reusing mason jars is also a efficient way to pack food for kids in their lunches or for an after-school snack in the fridge!

What to pack:

Protein

Grains

Veggies

Fruits

These four food groups will help keep your kid healthy with a well-balanced lunch!

Packing like a pro:

Mix it up - Keep midday meals interesting so kids stay excited about lunch. This may also help get them to branch out and try new foods Color is key - Packing bright and colorful lunches will keep kids from shying away from eating things that ‘look gross’ Grab ‘n’ Go - To save time during busy mornings, prep and pack certain food items ahead of time. Pick a day to do all the chopping, portioning and planning

Chef Laken’s tip : Get the kids involved in the kitchen! Even something as small as your kids sitting next to you while you’re cooking dinner or making their lunch, watching and see the actions you do in the kitchen will reflect on them.

