Balloon Fest benefits QC Animal Welfare Center

Milan, Ill.

Quad City Animal Welfare Center’s Patti McRae brought in the adorable Suzy, their adoptable pet of the week. Suzy is 8 weeks old and is spayed, with her sister also being at the welfare center.

All admission proceeds from the Quad City Hot Air Balloon Fest at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Bettendorf will go to QCAWC. The event is free to attend, with donations at the admission gate going to the welfare center.

QC Hot Air Balloon Fest Schedule:

Friday August 13

4:00 P.M. - Gates Open to Public

6:00 P.M. - Balloon Launch

Dusk (between 7:45 - 8:45 P.M.) - Balloon Glow

Saturday August 14

4:00 P.M. - Gates Open to Public

6:00 P.M. - Balloon Launch

Dusk (between 7:45 - 8:45 P.M.) - Balloon Glow

