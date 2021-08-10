Bethany for Children and Families hosts vaccination clinic

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A vaccination clinic will be held at the Bethany for Children and Families office in Moline on August 23rd. The social service agency has partnered with the State of Illinois to help reach people in need of protection from the virus that causes COVID-19. You can go to 1830 6th Ave. in Moline from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered, which is available to anyone 12 and older.

No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.