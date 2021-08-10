Chef Laken demonstrates ways to cook bountiful fresh fruits

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Chef Laken Ealy from HyVee shows different ways of eating fresh fruits! She brought in grilled peaches and smoked watermelon for examples of ways to think outside of the box when cooking these fruits. Since peaches and watermelon are in-season, this is the perfect time to try this at your next backyard BBQ!

Step 1) In a saucepan over medium heat, stir together the balsamic vinegar and brown sugar. Simmer 8 to 10 minutes until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Set aside.

Step 2) Preheat grill to medium heat. Place peaches on the grill rack, cut side down. Cook 5 minutes, turn peaches over. Brush peaches with balsamic glaze and cook 2 to 3 more minutes. Place peaches on serving dishes and top each with a tablespoon of sour cream before serving.

