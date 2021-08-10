Advertisement

Chef Laken demonstrates ways to cook bountiful fresh fruits

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Chef Laken Ealy from HyVee shows different ways of eating fresh fruits! She brought in grilled peaches and smoked watermelon for examples of ways to think outside of the box when cooking these fruits. Since peaches and watermelon are in-season, this is the perfect time to try this at your next backyard BBQ!

Grilled Peaches

Step 1) In a saucepan over medium heat, stir together the balsamic vinegar and brown sugar. Simmer 8 to 10 minutes until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Set aside.

Step 2) Preheat grill to medium heat. Place peaches on the grill rack, cut side down. Cook 5 minutes, turn peaches over. Brush peaches with balsamic glaze and cook 2 to 3 more minutes. Place peaches on serving dishes and top each with a tablespoon of sour cream before serving.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday
Fatal Accident
Woman killed in Rock Island car crash Sunday morning
Sean Everett Rogers, 53, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison in 2017 beating death
shots fired incident
1 person injured following shooting in Davenport
East Galesburg disbands police force due to budget

Latest News

Hot Air Balloon Fest
Balloon Fest benefits QC Animal Welfare Center
The Workshop
The Workshop Community Meal Program
Chef Laken Lunchbox Seg
Back-to-school lunches made easy
FLOATZILLA: Rock Island Mayor challenges other QC mayors to get more paddlers
FLOATZILLA: Rock Island Mayor challenges other QC mayors to get more paddlers