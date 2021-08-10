Colona man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison in woman’s death

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - A Colona man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court to first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of 51-year-old Marcie Snyder.

Steven L. Scott, 58, was sentenced to 35 years and one day in prison, Henry County court records show. He must serve 100% of the sentence.

Once Scott completes his sentence, he will serve three years of mandatory supervision.

Scott also will receive credit for 678 days already served in the Henry County Jail., according to court records.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional murder charge.

Colona police responded around 5:40 a.m. Oct. 2, 2019, to a home for a report of a disturbance and found Snyder dead.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Henry County Circuit Court, Scott cut Snyder across the throat, killing her.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.