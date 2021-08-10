Davenport Schools gear up to begin school year on August 23

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Schools are less than two weeks away from the opening bell for the 2021-22 school year as the district and schools across the country head into their third year with having to deal with COVID-19.

Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said he’s excited for his first year as Superintendent, after entering last years as the interim Superintendent.

“I couldn’t be happier to be in the spot that we’re in now, we’re getting ready to come off of a pandemic even though our numbers are rising, our mitigations strategies are proven, our teachers know exactly how to trace in our environment and so we’re ready to move forward with all of the things that have happened, I know some normalcy for our teachers and our students coming back to a regular school year is very beneficial for their mind and soul,” Schneckloth said.

The biggest difference for Davenport and other Iowa districts this year is that they will not be able to enforce a mask mandate for anyone on school grounds. However, Schneckloth and the district are strongly encouraging people who are eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and to wear masks when in school. The district will also have students back to 100% in-person learning.

Meanwhile in Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker mandated mask wearing for all K-12 students last week for all people on school grounds indefinitely.

