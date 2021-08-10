FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat/Strong Storms through this evening

Quad Cities, IA -- A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect for the entire TV6 viewing area until 10 pm Tuesday for Heat, Humidity and Severe Thunderstorms. We can expect a trifecta of weather events for your Tuesday. We’ll start with extreme heat, pushing temperatures into the lower 90′s for many locations. Add oppressive humidity, and you get heat index readings well into the triple digits. Next up—a slight to enhanced risk for strong to severe thunderstorms by late afternoon into this evening. Those storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes would not be out of the question. Active weather continues overnight into early Wednesday with more heat through the midweek. High pressure builds into the region by Friday, starting a trend for sunshine and warm readings through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with a chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 94°. Heat index: mid 90′s to 105+. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorm. Some storms could become strong to severe this evening. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly sunny and warm. High: 93°. Heat index: upper 90′s to 102. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Take the proper precautions to stay safe during this oppressive heat and humidity. (KWQC)



