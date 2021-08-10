Advertisement

FLOATZILLA: Rock Island Mayor challenges other QC mayors to get more paddlers

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms has put out the challenge to other Quad Cities mayor's to compete for an award that will go to go to the city with the most registered Floatzilla paddlers.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms has put out the challenge to other Quad Cities mayor’s to compete for an award that will go to the city with the most registered Floatzilla paddlers.

Floatzilla brings canoes and kayaks together in Lake Potter at Sunset Marina to form the largest raft of paddlers in the world. Though the record has never been broken, people from all over have a lot of fun trying to break it. So far this year, organizers say there’s a record number of registrations.

Floatzilla is Saturday, August 21. The event is still in need of more volunteers and of course, more paddlers.

