MercyOne to require staff to receive COVID- 19 vaccine

MercyOne Wellness Center(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KWQC) - MercyOne announced Tuesday it will require its staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in all health care ministries.

Those who are not able to be vaccinated for “strongly held religious beliefs” or medical reasons will be required to apply for an exemption, according to a media release.

“As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable. Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated,” MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz said.

MercyOne joins more than 100 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release.

With case counts rising amid the spread of the Delta variant, more than 50 health care professional societies and organizations have called for all health care workers to be vaccinated, including the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges and National Association for Home Care and Hospice, according to the release.

“The safety of our patients, residents, colleagues, physicians and communities is a top priority for us,” MercyOne Chief Medical Executive Dr. Hijinio Carreon said. “With more than 350 million doses administered in the United States, we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of virus and saving lives.”

