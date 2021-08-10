Officials hold press conference Tuesday on Scott County Youth Assessment Program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials from Davenport, Bettendorf, Scott County, United Way Quad Cities and Family Resources will hold a joint press conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the Youth Assessment Program.

The program will connect youth and families to services without requiring involvement with the justice system.

“It’s a preventative program by nature and the hope is to have a one-stop-shop for youth and families to go to when they are in need,” Sarah Ott, Chief Strategy Officer with the City of Davenport, said last month.

“We have a lot of resources available to youth and families in need but that system can be really hard to navigate for families. So, by having a case coordinator with them to help them navigate that system and provide a warm handoff to the programs that might be beneficial to them, our hope is they access the services they are in need of.”

The youth assessment program also is another opportunity to stop rising crime rates in Davenport.

Officials on Tuesday are expected to talk about funding for the program, as well as a timeline for implementation. They also will formally announce that Family Resources has been chosen as the service provider for the program.

