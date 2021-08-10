One person injured following shots fired incident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is injured following a shots fired incident in Davenport Monday evening.

Davenport Police say it happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 4th Street.

Police tell TV6 that a shell casing was found in the area and that one person was hit in the gunfire.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital. No word yet on the extend of their injuries.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when information becomes available.

