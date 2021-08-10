Advertisement

One person injured following shots fired incident in Davenport

shots fired incident
shots fired incident(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is injured following a shots fired incident in Davenport Monday evening.

Davenport Police say it happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 4th Street.

Police tell TV6 that a shell casing was found in the area and that one person was hit in the gunfire.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital. No word yet on the extend of their injuries.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Woman killed in Rock Island car crash Sunday morning
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Update on our severe weather risk this evening. Marginal risk west/Slight risk...
FIRST ALERT DAY for Severe Storms from 3 PM until 10 PM Sunday 8-8-21
Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
12-year-old Jackson County girl remembered with ATV ride
Sean Everett Rogers, 53, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison in 2017 beating death

Latest News

Dealing with back-to-school anxiety: Tips from mental health professionals
Dealing with back-to-school anxiety: Tips from mental health professionals
1 killed, 4 injured in McDonough County crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday
Fill the Boot.
Moline firefighters hold ‘Fill the Boot’ event Saturday