Advertisement

Pregnant woman killed by suspected drunken driver in road rage incident

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in California say a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a road rage incident that ended in a three-car crash.

Police say the crash happened just before 11:40 a.m. Saturday in Long Beach, California. Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, was a passenger in a truck driven by her 26-year-old boyfriend, Miguel Larios. Her 10-year-old son, Nathan, was also in the truck.

Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, died in a three-car crash....
Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, died in a three-car crash. Police say the crash happened after a road rage incident involving Nichols' boyfriend, whose car she was riding in at the time.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Larios was speeding, officers say, at the same time he was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. An uninvolved driver pulled out of a parking spot and hit Larios’ car, causing him to lose control and crash.

Nichols and her unborn child died of their injuries at the hospital.

The 10-year-old boy and Larios, who was the father of the unborn child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Larios was arrested and booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated as well as other charges. His bail was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday
Fatal Accident
Woman killed in Rock Island car crash Sunday morning
Sean Everett Rogers, 53, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison in 2017 beating death
East Galesburg disbands police force due to budget
shots fired incident
1 person injured following shooting in Davenport

Latest News

The upcoming Alternating Currents festival is expanding its reach to a variety of venues in...
Alternating Currents festival expands venues to three downtown cities
A Rock Island woman killed in an early-morning crash Sunday has been identified by the Rock...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday
A Rock Island man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2017 beating death of...
Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison in 2017 beating death
1 person injured in Davenport shooting Monday night
An executive assistant who says Cuomo groped her breast is one of at least 11 women who have...
Impeachment looms for NY Gov. Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations