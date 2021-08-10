Riverfront Pops show feat. Rolling Stones’ music is August 21

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This summer’s Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert will be in Davenport’s LeClaire Park on Aug. 21, featuring The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger & Keith Richards 1969. It will be a performance of the band’s greatest hits from the iconic albums, Beggar’s Banquet and Let It Bleed including “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Midnight Rambler,” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Joining PSL to talk about the annual late-summer show is Brian Baxter, Executive Director of Quad City Symphony Orchestra. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. The Youth Symphony will play at 6:30 p.m. Headline show starts at 7:30 p.m. This event is a combination of general admission and reserved seating. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and tables to enjoy the grassy lawn. Limited reserved permanent bandshell seating and reserved plots on the lawn are available for purchase.

Quad City Symphony Orchestra / 563-322-7276 / 327 Brady Street / Davenport, IA 52801

