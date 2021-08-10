Advertisement

Riverfront Pops show feat. Rolling Stones’ music is August 21

“Let’s Spend the Night Together” along the banks of the Mississippi rocking out to the iconic band’s greatest hits
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This summer’s Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert will be in Davenport’s LeClaire Park on Aug. 21, featuring The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger & Keith Richards 1969. It will be a performance of the band’s greatest hits from the iconic albums, Beggar’s Banquet and Let It Bleed including “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Midnight Rambler,” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Joining PSL to talk about the annual late-summer show is Brian Baxter, Executive Director of Quad City Symphony Orchestra. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. The Youth Symphony will play at 6:30 p.m. Headline show starts at 7:30 p.m. This event is a combination of general admission and reserved seating. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and tables to enjoy the grassy lawn. Limited reserved permanent bandshell seating and reserved plots on the lawn are available for purchase.

BUY TICKETS HERE!

Quad City Symphony Orchestra / 563-322-7276 / 327 Brady Street / Davenport, IA 52801

Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert will feature the music of The Rolling Stones on...
Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert will feature the music of The Rolling Stones on August 21, 2021, in Davenport's LeClaire Park.(none)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday
Fatal Accident
Woman killed in Rock Island car crash Sunday morning
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for extreme heat and humidity and the chance for strong to severe storms
shots fired incident
1 person injured following shooting in Davenport
Sean Everett Rogers, 53, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison in 2017 beating death

Latest News

Scott County 'Youth Assessment Program' to launch after Labor Day
Scott County 'Youth Assessment Program' to launch after Labor Day
Iowa State Fair is back in 2021
2021 Iowa State Fair fun gets underway Thursday
QCSO Riverfront Pops concert, LeClaire Park in Davenport, Iowa
2021 Quad City Symphony's Riverfront Pops show feat. music of The Rolling Stones
Iowa State Fair is back in 2021
2021 Iowa State Fair