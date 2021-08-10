Scott County ‘Youth Assessment Program’ to launch after Labor Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport, Bettendorf and Scott County officials got together Tuesday morning to announce that children of all ages and their families will be able to get referrals to the new Youth Assessment Program beginning after Labor Day.

The Y.A.P has been talked about in Scott County for years as a preventative measure meant to help intervene with troubled youth and keep them out of the Juvenile Detention Center.

It will be a referral based program built up of team experts, hired by Family Resources, to connect at-risk youth and families in the area with the proper support and resources they need to thrive in their community.

“Exposing our young people to options that challenge their current realities can change everything in our community,” said Rene Gellerman of the United Way during the morning press conference, “that’s what the Y.A.P. is designed to do, exposing our young people to options.”

The program will be of no cost to those referred.

“The Youth Assessment Program is a judgment free, safe and caring access point to physical, mental and behavioral services for children from birth to adulthood,” said Nicole Durban of Family Services, “no problem or concern is too small.”

Officials decided against a physical location, instead opting for the program to be a mobile resource that connects youth with already existing programs in the area.

“As a community we know that preventative programming is essential to assuring the well being of youth, their families, and crucial to well being of our community,” said Mayor Mike Matson in the morning press conference.

The Mayor also announced that the John Deer Foundation stepped up to donate half a million dollars to the cause as a private sector, helping to secure enough funding for the first five years of the program.

Officials say that the Y.A.P is projected to spend around $270,000 in their first year and help around 300 families.

