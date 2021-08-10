Suspect in 2020 Princeton homicide arrested

PRINCETON, Illinois (KWQC) - A man believed to be responsible for a shooting that took place in 2020 was arrested Monday after a 13-month search involving Princeton Police and the U.S. Marshall’s Service.

On July 1, 2020, witnesses say they saw then 18-year-old Davijon Robinson, of Kewanee, shoot 17-year-old Caleb Conrath and his mother Tasha Hilmes at their home in Hillview Trailer Park in Princeton, according to police.

Conrath died in the hospital of his injuries.

Witnesses say Robinson fled from the scene with an unidentified male in a dark colored Nissan Ultima, according to police.

Kewanee police tried pulling the car over during a chase but Robinson was able to get away.

Robinson was able to elude police until Monday, when police received numerous tips about his location in Decatur, Illinois.

The Princeton Police Department announced on Facebook Tuesday that they were able to take Robinson into custody without incident, and he currently is in the Bureau County Jail awaiting bond.

Police say there will be no more comment until Robinson’s first court appearance.

