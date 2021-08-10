Today’s ag report: Tuesday marks one year since powerful Derecho hit the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday marks one year since the 2020 Derecho, the destructive windstorm that brought over 100 mile an hour winds, knocked out power to nearly two million households and caused an estimated $11 billion in damage.

Some of that damage is still noticeable today mostly, amongst trees. According to Davenport city arborist John Vance, the area lost an uncountable number of trees in the city last year.

Derechos are not as uncommon as you might imagine. They happen about once every two years in Iowa and about four times every three years in Illinois.

While each derecho is different, they all have three things in common. They have winds of 58 miles per hour, gusts of 75 miles per hour, and they must create a wind damage path of at least 250 miles.

In August 2020, there more than 900 wind damage reports, stretching from Nebraska, all the way to Ohio.

Today, trees are probably the most notable impact out of the derecho from last year and, according to arborists, it could take as long as 20 years for any newly planted trees to mature.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.