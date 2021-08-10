UnityPoint Health Cup in September

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Benefiting Trinity’s Cardiovascular Services, the 2021 UnityPoint Health Cup is happening on Friday September 10. Trinity’s Cardiovascular Services provides patients and their families a full continuum of personalized cardiovascular care, from heart health education and diagnostic testing, to leading-edge procedures and scientifically proven cardiac rehabilitation.

Kathy Pulley from Cardiovascular Services at Trinity and Colleen Rafferty, the Development Director for Trinity join Marcia to touch on new features within the Cardiovascular Services and what they hope to come from this event on September 10. With the event being sold out, there is a wait-list those who are interested can be put on. To join the wait-list, contact Sharon Nash at (563) 742-7610. Kathy and Colleen introduced a new way they are honoring amazing people in our community through their yard signs, Health Cup Hearts, that will line the fairway at the UnityPoint Health Cup event and then will be placed at the front of UnityPoint following the event.

