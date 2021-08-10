Advertisement

UnityPoint Health Cup in September

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Benefiting Trinity’s Cardiovascular Services, the 2021 UnityPoint Health Cup is happening on Friday September 10. Trinity’s Cardiovascular Services provides patients and their families a full continuum of personalized cardiovascular care, from heart health education and diagnostic testing, to leading-edge procedures and scientifically proven cardiac rehabilitation.

Kathy Pulley from Cardiovascular Services at Trinity and Colleen Rafferty, the Development Director for Trinity join Marcia to touch on new features within the Cardiovascular Services and what they hope to come from this event on September 10. With the event being sold out, there is a wait-list those who are interested can be put on. To join the wait-list, contact Sharon Nash at (563) 742-7610. Kathy and Colleen introduced a new way they are honoring amazing people in our community through their yard signs, Health Cup Hearts, that will line the fairway at the UnityPoint Health Cup event and then will be placed at the front of UnityPoint following the event.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday
Fatal Accident
Woman killed in Rock Island car crash Sunday morning
Sean Everett Rogers, 53, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison in 2017 beating death
East Galesburg disbands police force due to budget
shots fired incident
1 person injured following shooting in Davenport

Latest News

FLOATZILLA: Rock Island Mayor challenges other QC mayors to get more paddlers
FLOATZILLA: Rock Island Mayor challenges other QC mayors to get more paddlers
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms has put out the challenge to other Quad Cities mayor's to compete...
FLOATZILLA: Rock Island Mayor challenges other QC mayors to get more paddlers
Davenport, Bettendorf, Scott County move forward with youth assessment program
Officials announce funding agreement for Scott County Youth Assessment Program
FLOATZILLA: Rock Island Mayor challenges other QC mayors to get more paddlers
FLOATZILLA: Rock Island Mayor challenges other QC mayors to get more paddlers