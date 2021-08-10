GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) -

During the past year, The Workshop in Galena created a new program to help their community and create new jobs for individuals with disabilities that attend The Workshop Community Day Service. The Workshop Community Meal Program is just finishing their one-year pilot program. Within the past year, they have went from serving 7 individuals in the Galena area which has now expanded to serving other towns in Daviess County resulting in them serving 165 individuals.

Cindy Foley from The Workshop explains the reasoning behind starting this program and what an impact it has made thus far. Alex Clarke, sitting next to Cindy, is an employee for the meal program as he attends The Workshop Community Day Service.

Meals are delivered between 11AM - 1PM Monday through Friday when The Workshop is open. Menus are prepared in advance by The Workshop Community Meals Staff who follow guidelines from Illinois Department on Aging Child and Adult Care Program.

They have four different ways we can deliver your meals so that they can maintain social distancing:

Meal left in cooler outside your front door. If you choose to have your meal left in a cooler the cooler must be supplied by you.



Courtesy phone call before meal is delivered then meal left by your front door.



We will ring the doorbell/knock and leave the meal by your front door.



Curbside pickup at The Workshop, 706 S. West St. between 11am to 1pm.

The Workshop has been serving individuals with Disabilities since 1961, providing jobs for all abilities.

