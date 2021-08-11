2020 Derecho: The impact one year later

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - People across the community are reflecting on the impact of the derecho, the extraordinary storm that blew through the Midwest on August 10, 2020. Teamwork played a big role in the recovery from neighbors helping neighbors to emergency response teams.

In Camanche, Jessica Hoerschelmann said she and her family were hanging out at home when they saw the winds start to pick up.

“We’re in the basement and we’re watching our trees. We have two full-grown trees out front here,” she said, “You could just see the earth just rising more and more as the wind was picking up, and then eventually it just...it completely uprooted out of the ground. It was insane.”

Growing grass spots now take place of the former two towering trees in their front yard. For the Hoerschelmann’s, the power was out for a few days and they were able to borrow a generator.

“We had freezers full of meat. Our food. All that stuff. I’m thankful we were only out for four days. Some people were out for weeks.”

Mike Crouch spent Tuesday afternoon geocaching with his daughters at Vanderveer Park in Davenport. He said he was working from home in Eldridge when the derecho hit.

“I heard there were storms coming but I didn’t think it was going to be that bad. I just kind of heard from people from work,” he said.

The disaster left more than $11 billion dollars in damages which made it the costliest thunderstorm disaster according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

MidAmerican said it was the largest storm effort they ever employed.

“At our peak, we had almost 290,000 customers out statewide and really, the response was on a huge, huge scale,” said Ben Keith, Electric Operations Manager at MidAmerican in Quad Cities.

More than 2,500 crew members from 24 states assisted in the response. From fixing distribution poles, transmission structures, gas leaks, and more, Keith said restoring power was a team effort.

“The frontline resources are the ones that are out there and they’re in the thick of it but all of the support from across the state, you know folks jumping into roles that they hadn’t assumed before taking on, you know, new challenges and working to do whatever they can to aid in the help in the restoration,” he said.

At the time of the storm, Keith was in downtown Davenport at the MidAmerican Corporate Headquarters and could see the storm rolling in.

“[I] knew that things were moving our way and had received some information about what happened in Des Moines on the west side of us so knew what was beginning to come our way and embraced it for impact here,” he said. “At the time I remember we had folks out, assisting on other storm restoration out east, in New York and so once the events started to unfold here we instantly called them back and then at the same time called any other resource that we could.”

Prior to August 2020, many hadn’t heard of a derecho.

“Nope. I just put on my snap story, this is when we all learned what a derecho was today,” Crouch said.

“Oh yeah. Yeah. I was like, a what? Is that like a tornado? Like what is that?,” Hoerschelmann said, “And then they said it was a hurricane on land. I was like wow okay. I hope we never see one of them again.”

Some new things emerged throughout the experience. For MidAmerican, it meant expanding on current opportunities. Last year they rolled out mobile material units.

“We were able to quickly mobilize material get it here so that the frontline folks can get things moving and get people back in power,” Keith said,” We actually expanded some of those so that there’s a few more of them, and really giving folks the opportunity to be a part of storm restoration that maybe hasn’t been in the past. We’ve expanded some of those roles we’ve rolled out some additional training to make sure that when something like that does come, folks are ready.”

Neighbors also helped one another pick up the pieces

“What I found was that everybody helped everybody,” Crouch said, “I lost a tree. A couple of neighbors lost a tree and that day when we all came outside and saw all the trees down, like the whole neighborhood just kinda came together and everyone who had chainsaws got their chainsaws out and started cutting tree parts up and it was kind of just a big community effort.”

Hoerschelmann said her neighborhood came together to support one another as well to start the cleanup process. The city also stopped by to pick up debris.

“As soon as everything kind of calmed and the storm had passed, everybody started coming out of their houses,” she said, “It was amazing. We were so thankful for them cause I don’t know how we would’ve gotten and picked up everything.”

