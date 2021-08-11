Advertisement

3 juveniles charged with theft in Des Moines County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Three juveniles have been charged with theft in Des Moines County, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office:

At approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy with the Des Moines County sheriff’s office found a vehicle in the middle of the street around the 10000 block of Mill Dam Road. The officer flashed their lights, which prompted the three youths that were in the stopped vehicle to run.

The vehicle was later found to be stolen from Burlington.

Shortly after they had fled the scene, two of the suspects were spotted in the back of another vehicle, attempting to leave the area. The two were arrested.

Shortly after, the third juvenile was seen in another vehicle. They exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but they were detained as well.

The three admitted to breaking into cars and stealing items from them.

A 12 and a 16-year-old were charged with theft and burglary and released to their parents. A 15-year-old was charged with theft, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance, and was transported to juvenile detention.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

