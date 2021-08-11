The annual TugFest is back

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -

This weekend, watch as 10 x 20-member teams pull the 2,700ft and 680lb of rope spanning the Mississippi River. Matt and Jeff Theone join Paula to share what the Iowa side of the tug, LeClaire, is doing to celebrate the annual tug-of-war.

Schedule of Events:

All weekend - Carnival will begin on August 12 Admission: Free Thursday & $5 Friday and Saturday (Under 12 is FREE)

6:30 P.M. Thursday August 12 - Bags Tournament Admission: $20 per person

6 P.M. Friday August 13 - Historic LeClaire Grand Parade

8:30 A.M. Saturday August 14 - 1-mile Fun Run & 5K Tug Run Participants receive a special Tug Run shirt and FREE Saturday admission to TugFest Admission: 1-mile walk/run $15 // 5K Tug Run $25

12:00 P.M. Saturday August 14 - Tug of War

For a full daily schedule of events, visit tugfest.com/schedule-of-events/

