The annual TugFest is back

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -

This weekend, watch as 10 x 20-member teams pull the 2,700ft and 680lb of rope spanning the Mississippi River. Matt and Jeff Theone join Paula to share what the Iowa side of the tug, LeClaire, is doing to celebrate the annual tug-of-war.

Schedule of Events:

  • All weekend - Carnival will begin on August 12
    • Admission: Free Thursday & $5 Friday and Saturday (Under 12 is FREE)
  • 6:30 P.M. Thursday August 12 - Bags Tournament
    • Admission: $20 per person
  • 6 P.M. Friday August 13 - Historic LeClaire Grand Parade
  • 8:30 A.M. Saturday August 14 - 1-mile Fun Run & 5K Tug Run
    • Participants receive a special Tug Run shirt and FREE Saturday admission to TugFest
    • Admission: 1-mile walk/run $15 // 5K Tug Run $25
  • 12:00 P.M. Saturday August 14 - Tug of War

For a full daily schedule of events, visit tugfest.com/schedule-of-events/

