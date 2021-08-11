Advertisement

Circa 21 presents Saturday Night Fever

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

After almost 16 months of delay, the long-awaited debut of Saturday Night Fever is now showing on the Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse stage. The musical is adapted from the Oscar-nominated 1977 smash with star John Travolta! Emily Stys and Justin Wolfe Smith, the lead actors in this musical, join Paula to explain what to expect when coming to Circa for the show.

Differentiating from the ‘77 movie, this musical will be family-friendly with the focus being more on the couple’s love story. Shows began on July 16 and will go through September 11 with performances on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:45 p.m., Sundays at 5:45 p.m., and Wednesday matinees at 1:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $56.55 for evening dinner-and-show performances and $49.73 for the matinees, with reduced prices for students, seniors and groups of 12 or more also available for all performances.

