City of Davenport responding to storm damage clean-up

Tree downed in a city park after high winds.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking for patience after high winds downed trees and power lines Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2021. The city says public works crews are responding to trees in roadways, but cannot remove trees on downed power lines until MidAmerican Energy can arrive to turn off the power. According to a news release, the city is coordinating its response with the utility company.

Some city facilities may be closed due to power outages, so call ahead. The city is also reminding drivers when the power is out at intersections with stoplights, you must treat it as if it is a 4-way stop.

I you have tree debris on private property, the city plans to collect it during regular trash collection days. This may change as they assess the volume of tree debris during clean-up. In the meantime, cut tree branches to lengths less than 5 feet, if possible. Bundle tree limbs when possible and place them at your usual collection point.

