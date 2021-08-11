Final report released for Moline’s I-74 Corridor

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Renew Moline announced Wednesday the Urban Land Institute (ULI) has completed the final report on future redevelopment possibilities for the I-74 Corridor. Renew Moline, the City of Moline, The Deere Foundation, and MetroLINK helped fund the report to identify a strategy for the area’s growth.

In the report, three areas were focused on including residential development, connecting the city to the river, and creating an arts district.

The panel for the project included retail market assessment, housing development, finance, economic/community development, and urban design experts. “I am very excited by the big ideas that ULI shared with us and the ways to get this done,” says Mayor of Moline, Sangeetha Rayapati. “I am in full alignment with dreaming big and finding ways to make it happen.”

You can view the final report below.

